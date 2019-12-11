Supplier News

ABM DRIVES INC. offers new chain hoist drive units with integrated electric controls

December 11, 2019
ABM DRIVES INC. offers new chain hoist drive units with integrated electric controls. These chain hoists provide overload protection through friction clutches. The basic version for lifting and lowering is easily expanded to integrate the travel function with plug-and-play connection to another board. Brake controls allow for safe operation. ABM’s solution also reduces the wear of contact points to extend the chain hoist’s life. The chain hoists are corrosion-resistant and operate in harsh environments. High-grade, helical-gearing teeth enable quiet operation and as a result reduce noise emissions. Customers can draw from ABM’s modular kit design to arrange their own application-specific solutions.

ABM DRIVES INC. offers ready-to-install, plug-and-play systems based on a modular platform concept for the mobile industry. Different motor technologies and gearbox designs in conjunction with brakes and sensors can be combined and integrated into different vehicle, crane, and lift types.

To see the new chain hoists in action, visit the ABM DRIVES INC. booth B15 at LogiMAT 2020 in Stuttgart March 10-12, 2020.

For more information visit www.abm-drives.com.

