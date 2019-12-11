Meat and Poultry Industry News

Burritos recalled after discovery of plastic pieces

newsbriefs
December 11, 2019
Industry News
KEYWORDS foreign material contamination / Recall
Reprints
No Comments

Ruiz Food Products Inc., a Florence, S.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, NRTE breakfast burrito products were produced on October 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:  

  • 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.                              

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

CMS Solutions & Logistics adds Christensen to parts sales

Cargill and Renmatix explore new technology to make label-friendly, functional food ingredients to meet consumer demand

Stäubli to demo range of robots designed for food usage in Booth No. B6851 at IPPE 2020

CoBank releases 2020 year ahead report – forces that will shape the U.S. rural economy

Ingredion and SweeGen extend agreement for Ingredion to distribute SweeGen’s stevia sweeteners

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.