Burritos recalled after discovery of plastic pieces

Ruiz Food Products Inc., a Florence, S.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, NRTE breakfast burrito products were produced on October 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS