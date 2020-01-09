BURGER KING restaurants test the Impossible Croissan’wich

BURGER KING restaurants announces it is testing the new Impossible Croissan’wich sandwich. Starting late January in select test markets across the U.S. market, BK guests can now get the same breakfast Croissan’wich sandwich they know and love with a plant-based patty. The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted croissant, egg, cheese and a seasoned plant-based sausage from Impossible Foods. This test makes Burger King the first restaurant to test Impossible Sausage made from plants on a breakfast sandwich.

Participating Burger King restaurants in Savannah, GA, Albuquerque, NM, Montgomery, AL, Lansing, MI and Springfield, IL will be testing the Impossible Croissan’wich. The Impossible Croissan’wich is made with 100% butter for a soft, flaky croissant piled high with a savory sizzling patty made from plants, fluffy eggs, and melted American cheese.

In 2019, Burger King restaurants rolled out the plant-based Impossible Whopper sandwich nationwide following a successful test in St. Louis and six other markets across the U.S. The offering made Burger King restaurants the first coast-to-coast quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based meat from food startup Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible Burger.

The Impossible Whopper features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup and zesty pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Source: Burger King