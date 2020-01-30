AMSA announces Jack Uldrich to lead discussion on how to embrace today's trends to create tomorrow's opportunities

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be welcoming the world’s meat science community to the 66th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST) and 73rd Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) August 2-7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, USA. Jack Uldrich, Global Futurist & Author, will be the headline speaker on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. This presentation, sponsored by JBS USA Food Company, will address “The Big AHA (Awareness, Humility, and Action): How to Embrace Today's Trends to Create Tomorrow's Opportunities.”

Jack Uldrich believes that we must take new approaches, powered by new technologies, to feed a growing global population. He has identified key trends and technologies he believes will continue to transform the future of agriculture from how employees will do their work, to how companies will provide their services to customers, clients and collaborators, to how new business will be secured. These include recent advancements in artificial intelligence, satellites, robotics, sensors, drones, as well improvements in predictive analytics and new platforms to efficiently manage today's connected devices. With Awareness, Humility and Action we can be better prepared for the future.

Jack Uldrich is a well-recognized global futurist, speaker, and author of eleven books, including award-winning best sellers. He is a frequent speaker on technology, change management and leadership and has addressed hundreds of corporations, associations and not-for-profit organizations on five continents. He regularly makes television appearances on the Science Channel, the Discovery Channel and is a frequent guest on major media outlets, including CNN, CNBC and National Public Radio.

He is also an ongoing contributor on emerging technologies and future trends for a number of publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Wired Magazine and BusinessWeek.

Uldrich is a former naval intelligence officer and Defense Department official. He served as the director of the Minnesota Office of Strategic and Long-Range Planning under Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. His most recent book is Foresight 20/20: A Futurist Explores the Trends Transforming Tomorrow and his forthcoming book is Business as Unusual: The Big AHA.

The 2020 ICoMST and RMC will include six days of intensive technical and educational sessions from leading industry experts, both nationally and internationally, on a variety of topics. The program will include headliner presentations, keynote sessions, concurrent sessions, and reciprocation sessions, offering the opportunity to dialogue on important world meat industry topics. The synergy of a joint ICoMST and RMC meeting will be exciting and will create a venue that fosters innovation, enthusiasm, and progress for meat science, meat scientists, and the meat industry

The AMSA 66th ICoMST and 73rd RMC will be held August 2-7, 2020 at the Walt Disney World Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA. For more information please visit: www.icomst2020.com or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.

Source: AMSA