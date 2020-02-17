Johnson & Wales University to offer Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Food Systems starting fall 2020

Johnson & Wales University (JWU), a long-established leader in food education, will introduce a new bachelor of science degree in Sustainable Foods Systems in the fall of 2020. The four-year program is an addition to JWU's undergraduate and graduate programs that have evolved since the university launched its culinary arts education in the 1970s.

A signature of the university's academic programs has been its strong affiliation with industry that allows students the opportunity to work with professionals to solve authentic business challenges. The Sustainable Food Systems degree will serve as a platform for future practitioners and policymakers to develop sustainable solutions. Course titles include: "Cultivating Local Food Systems," "Growing for the Menu," "Politics of Food, Human Security & Social Justice," "Sustainability in the Culinary Kitchen" and "Health & the Harvest." The program will be available at JWU's Providence, R.I., North Miami, Fla., and Denver, Colo. campuses.

"We have designed a hands-on, experiential curriculum that maintains the fundamental techniques and skills essential to working with and understanding food with the addition of relevant knowledge about food systems, food security, public health and policy," Branden Lewis, associate professor and academic lead for the new program, says. "This degree will forge new pathways to healthier eating, healthier societies and more sustainable food systems."

For information on the Sustainable Food Systems degree, visit www.jwu.edu.

Source: Johnson & Wales University