Ray Lampe “Dr. BBQ” named Turkey Smoke Spokeschef

The National Turkey Federation has announced Barbecue Hall of Famer Ray Lampe, also known as Dr. BBQ, will serve as Turkey Smoke Spokeschef for 2020. NTF’s Turkey Smoke is creating a new category for competition barbecue and challenging pitmasters across the country to dream up their tastiest turkey creations. In 2019, Turkey Smoke appeared as a competition category at the biggest events in barbecue, including Memphis in May and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, where Lampe demonstrated his turkey prowess in an on-air demo.

As Turkey Smoke Spokeschef, Lampe will travel across the country to some of the nation’s biggest barbecue events sharing his passion and expertise when it comes to preparing turkey. Throughout 2020, you’ll see Lampe conducting onstage turkey barbecue demos and creating delicious grilling recipes. Up first, Lampe’s unique recipe for Nashville Hot Turkey Legs in honor of NTF’s upcoming Annual Convention in Nashville.

Lampe is no stranger to the barbecue circuit. With over 300 awards and induction into the Barbecue Hall of Fame (2014), he is a prominent voice in the industry. Lampe’s extensive resume includes nine cookbooks, appearances on the Food Network, E! News and HGTV as well as features in Sports Illustrated, People Magazine and The Wall Street Journal.

Ray Lampe said, “I’m really pleased to be working with the National Turkey Federation. I’ve been a part of the barbecue world for a long time, and I'm a big fan of turkey, so this is surely going to be fun for me. All of my experience is going to go a long way in growing the relationship between these two things that all Americans love.”

NTF Vice President of Communications and Marketing Beth Breeding said, “We are excited to take Turkey Smoke on another trip around the country, and even more excited to have a barbecue legend like Dr. BBQ helping us spread the word about the versatility of turkey. His passion for the grill and creativity when it comes to turkey is unmatched, and NTF is honored to have Dr. BBQ officially join the Turkey Smoke team.”

In 2020, look for Turkey Smoke at barbecue events nationwide, including Memphis in May, the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle and its fourth appearance at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City. Stay tuned for more information on the inaugural Turkey Smoke Series launching in partnership with the Kansas City Barbeque Society in 2020. More about Turkey Smoke is available at ServeTurkey.org.

Source: NTF