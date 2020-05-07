National Turkey Federation partners with Kansas City Barbeque Society to launch Turkey Smoke Series

To inspire pitmasters to try turkey this smoking and grilling season, the National Turkey Federation is pleased to partner with the Kansas City Barbeque Society to launch the inaugural Turkey Smoke Series. The Turkey Smoke Series will incorporate a turkey category into contests where thousands of dollars in extra prize money and bragging rights among pitmaster competitors will be at stake over the course of numerous KCBS-sanctioned barbeque contests during the 2020 barbeque season. Winning recipes will also be featured across KCBS and the National Turkey Federation’s websites and social channels.

“The objective of the Turkey Smoke Series is to drive engagement and awareness of smoking turkey as a delicious, flavorful and versatile protein,” said Emily Detwiler, Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “Competition barbeque is a great avenue to get professional pitmasters sharing ideas and inspiration on the variety of delicious ways to smoke turkey, because these pitmasters have a strong circle of influence among their friends, family and followers. Pitmasters love the opportunity to show off their skills and potentially take home more bragging rights. Contest Organizers like the opportunity to have additional contest elements to bring to their contests to get the pitmasters excited.”

“Turkey Smoke is one of the most exciting things in barbeque right now,” said Beth Breeding, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the National Turkey Federation. “We’re thrilled to partner with KCBS and turkey producers to present the Turkey Smoke Series. Turkey’s versatility shines in outdoor cooking, and since Turkey Smoke’s nationwide debut in 2019 we have already seen pitmasters turning out some incredibly creative, mouthwatering dishes. As we like to say, where there’s smoke, there’s turkey – so, be on the lookout for a Turkey Smoke near you.”

As part of the Turkey Smoke Series, Turkey Smoke will be integrated into competitions across the country, including turkey’s fourth appearance at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. The kickoff event of the 2020 Turkey Smoke Series is a first-of-its-kind virtual Turkey Smoke competition beginning May 10 in partnership between the National Turkey Federation, KCBS, and The BBQ League. To learn more about the Turkey Smoke Series and to check for updates on scheduled events and dates, please click here.

Source: National Turkey Federation