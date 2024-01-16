The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is renewing its partnership with the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), kicking off the fifth year of the Turkey Smoke Series, which encourages both professional and amateur pitmasters to showcase the versatility and creativity of turkey on the smoker or grill.

The Turkey Smoke Series features a turkey category in select barbeque competitions across the United States during the 2024 season. Pitmasters and contest organizers love that the Turkey Smoke Series adds thousands of dollars in extra prize money, trophies, and bragging rights at KCBS-sanctioned events, and Certified Barbeque Judges appreciate the opportunity to judge another delicious category! Winning recipes will be featured across KCBS and NTF digital platforms.

In addition to the Turkey Smoke Series, NTF and KCBS are pleased to announce the return of the Turkey Smoke Team of the Year (TOY) award, the grand championship for the series. Turkey Smoke competitors can collect points at the 2024 KCBS-sanctioned Turkey Smoke Series events, with the team’s five best scores contributing to the overall points chase. The team with the most points at the end of the series ultimately walks away with the 2024 TOY award. During the annual KCBS Awards Banquet over the weekend, KCBS and NTF crowned Piggin’ Whiskey, based in Hot Springs, Arkansas, as the 2023 Turkey Smoke Team of the Year!

“KCBS is thrilled to celebrate the fifth year of the partnership with the National Turkey Federation which brings the popular Turkey Smoke category to 16 states,” said Rod Gray, chief executive office of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “Turkey has been an integral part of competition barbeque for the last five years. Turkey Smoke series presents a challenge to our competitors and allows KCBS pitmasters to expand their talents and inspires creativity with one of America’s favorite proteins. The Turkey Smoke series is highly competitive, and teams get creative and strategize all season to be crowned the Turkey Smoke Team of the Year. Not only is this category a favorite among pitmasters, but Certified Barbeque Judges and organizers alike also continue to express their enthusiasm for Turkey Smoke.”

Leslee Oden, senior vice president of legislative affairs for the National Turkey Federation, said, “The return of the Turkey Smoke Series and the Team of the Year award is a sign that everyone from the pit to the judge’s tent is excited about turkey and sees just how naturally it fits into competition barbecue. We can’t wait for the creative and top-notch turn-ins the teams will bring to the table this year.”

As part of the Turkey Smoke Series, Turkey Smoke will be integrated into 20 competitions across the country, including the category’s seventh appearance at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue™. To learn more about the Turkey Smoke Series and to check for updates on scheduled events and dates, please visit www.kcbs.us/turkey.php or TurkeySmoke.org.

2024 Turkey Smoke Schedule

March 15 Smoke on the Shores Lebanon, Tenn. March 22-24 BBQ Gives Back Urbanna, Va. April 5-6 Smoke in the Spring Osage City, Kan. April 27 Lodi BeerFest & State BBQ Championship Lodi, Cailf. April 27 Smoke on the Water BBQ Festival Florence, Ala. May 11 Minnesota In May St. Peter, Minn. May 17 King of the Corn Ottumwa, Iowa May 24-26 KCBS World Invitational Lebanon, Tenn. June 7 Original S.D. BBQ Championship Huron, S.D. June 8 Hoosier BBQ Classic Franklin, Ind. June 14-15 Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Buckhannon, W. Va. June 22 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Washington, D.C. July 12 Smokin’ Gobbler Cook-Off Worthington, Minn. July 19 Buckeye BBQ Classic Hillsboro, Ohio July 27 Smoke on the Rail BBQ Festival New Freedom, Pa. Aug. 17 BBQ & Fly-In On the River Excelsior Springs, Mo. Oct. 20 Red White & Que Jackson, N.J. Oct. 25 Zom-B-Q Galax, Va. Oct. 26 BOO-B-QUE BBQ Championship Oak Grove, Mo.





Source: National Turkey Federation