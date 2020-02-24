Dynamic Conveyor expands DynaClean conveyor line to include new option

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation, the leading manufacturer of easy to clean conveyor systems for the food processing, pharmaceutical and packaging industries, now offers a clean-in-place (CIP) option for its DynaClean sanitary conveyors. The new CIP option is designed to give customers the ability to clean the inside of the conveyor without the need to remove the conveyor belt. This new option assists the cleaning of processing lines that convey high-risk food safety products such as dairy, eggs, meat, poultry, fish and seafood.

The new clean-in-place option bodes well with the simple design of the DynaClean conveyor line. The CIP manifold and nozzles are manufactured using stainless steel construction and give the ability to introduce high-pressure water to the internal components of the conveyor system without removing the conveyor belt. The CIP option is ideal for difficult to clean areas, such as the drive sprockets and the underside of the belt, as well as cleaning elevated and overhead conveyors. The CIP option is compatible with both the solid surface and plastic link style belting offerings on the DynaClean conveyor line.

The CIP option compliments the already easy to clean design of the DynaClean conveyor. The patented design of the conveyor system allows for simple, quick and easy disassembly and cleaning. There are no tools needed, no small parts to lose and no nooks and crannies to clean. With the DynaClean conveyor, processors experience an ultra-sanitary conveyor option that reduces cleaning time from hours to minutes.

Watch the video to learn more about this new CIP option on the DynaClean conveyor system. For additional information on the DynaClean line of sanitary conveyors visit www.DynamicConveyor.com.