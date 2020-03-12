Robert Reiser named president of Wilevco

Robert Reiser has reached an agreement with the Flint family to take over ownership of Wilevco and has joined the company as President. Prior to joining Wilevco, Robert was in a business development role with Collins Aerospace (part of United Technologies) and in the corporate strategy group at Alcoa and its successor Arconic after the company split. Previously he held a number of roles in both the United States and Europe with Reiser.

“I am honored to be working at a company with such an accomplished history and dedicated and talented team, and I thank Leverett Flint and the rest of the Flint family for entrusting me with this responsibility,” said Reiser. “Despite my brief time here, it is apparent to me that the entire Wilevco team is committed to building on our over 55 year foundation as a company to strengthen our relationship with our customers and become an even better supplier. Our goal now is to support our customers even better than we have in the past, and we have already started on that path by adding the resources we need to do that.”

The Wilevco management team will remain in place, including Vice President John Whitmore and General Manager Robie MacLaughlin.

“I’m lucky that everyone is staying on board, especially John and Robie,” added Reiser. “John has been with the company for over thirty years, and his knowledge of batter and batter applications is unparalleled. At the same time, Robie’s experience as an athlete at West Point, in the United States Army, and with Verizon’s Operations team prior to joining us has added great depth to our decision-making ability.”

Wilevco manufactures two product lines – a continuous batter mixer system, including mixer, reserve tanks, and Cryolator cooler, that automatically monitor and adjust batter viscosity and temperature; and a spinning disc applicator that can evenly and efficiently apply coatings, glazes, or sauces with particulate or that are too thick to be easily applied by traditional equipment.

