Perdue Farms CEO says chicken shortage is temporary

Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms Inc., said that the company is adjusting its product distribution in response to food shortages in grocery stores. Day told CNBC that the company has witnessed an “unprecedented” spike in market demand, as consumers have emptied store shelves in preparation for Coronavirus-related quarantines.

"We're running as much product as we can, harvesting as many chickens as we can, (and) we are working Saturdays if we have the supply," Day said. "I'm fairly confident that over the next two to three weeks, we'll begin to catch up."

According to Delmarva Now, Day said that Perdue has been able to move some of its products from the foodservice sector to the retail sector. The company has also moved 10 to 15 percent of its international product to domestic supermarkets to meet consumer demand.

Source: Delmarva Now