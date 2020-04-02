Single machine replaces two packaging lines saving labor & floor space

Douglas’ single machine solution provided top to bottom savings for a major beverage producer. The machine replaced five machine centers from two packaging lines that separately produced carrier baskets in trays and tray-shrink packs of individual bottles from the 720 per minute filler. By incorporating carrier basket loading onto the infeed of the Contour SPS‐80 Shrink Wrap System, the single machine center produces tray-shrink packs for both carrier baskets and loose bottles, reducing floor space, operating costs and maintenance.

