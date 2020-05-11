AMSA ICoMST/RMC call for abstracts deadline is May 12th

The American Meat Science Association invites the submission of original research and abstracts on any aspect of meat science for presentation at the AMSA 66th ICoMST and the 73rd RMC.

Anyone interested in presenting a poster at the 2020 ICoMST/RMC will be able to submit their abstract online.

Poster categories are:

Open

Technical Summaries

Graduate Student

Undergraduate competitions

Mark your calendars that abstracts must be submitted by May 12, 2020 at 11:59 pm Central Daylight Time.

Complete guidelines for abstract submission, ePoster preparation and the Student Research Competitions are posted online.

Source: AMSA