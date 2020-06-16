Supplier News

Ten times faster than the blink of an eye…

Hollymatic poultry cutter
June 16, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Hollymatic / poultry cutter / worker safety
Using patented, blade-braking technology, Hollymatic’s Defender PC1500 Poultry Cutter comes with special conductive gloves that are worn by the operator. In the event that the glove inadvertently comes in contact with the blade, the patented electronic braking mechanism will activate and stop the blade within .015 seconds, greatly reducing the risk of operator injury.

Hollymatic’s Defender PC1500 Poultry Cutter features:

              • Powerful 2 HP servo motor

              • 230V or 460V/60 Hz./3 Phase, 2.0 running Amp

              • Standard 9” diameter standard cutting blades

              • All components Nema 4X or higher IP rating

              • Compact design

Options include:

              • Right hand or left hand operation

              • Stainless steel 2 HP servo motor

              • Interchangeable cutting tables

For more information visit www.hollymatic.com.

