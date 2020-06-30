Porter Road Butcher Co. to expand in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. LLC, a meat processor based in Princeton, plans to relocate and expand within Caldwell County with a more than $1.5 million investment expected to create 83 full-time jobs.

“I want to congratulate and thank Porter Road for this commitment to Kentucky and our strong workforce,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we look to reestablish and strengthen our economy, existing businesses like Porter Road will play a critical role in our success. I anticipate plenty more to come for the commonwealth in the months and years ahead.”

Facing heightened demand, Porter Road is expected to relocate to two buildings encompassing 35,000 square feet of space on Masonic Drive in Princeton to increase capacity. The move would be a substantial increase from its current 7,000-square-foot facility. The project would provide Porter Road with a larger cutting room and expanded packaging and shipping capabilities. The company plans to complete the move to the new location by the end of 2020.

The 83 projected jobs would include various wage levels and primarily consist of production staff, such as butchers and packaging and shipping positions. An increase in administrative and management, as well as maintenance roles is also expected. Currently, Porter Road employs 31 people in Caldwell County.

“Our business is built on strong relationships with our partners, customers and community,” said Chris Carter, co-founder of Porter Road. “It was relationships that brought us to Princeton six years ago, and relationships that have encouraged us to deepen our roots and expand. We count ourselves fortunate to be working with a proactive team of economic developers including Princeton's elected officials and the Lake Barkley Partnership to meet our needs during this exciting time of growth. We are excited to bring more jobs to the community and continue the success of Porter Road and Princeton for years to come.”

Carter and James Peisker founded Porter Road in 2010. Having previously worked together as chefs, the pair opened a butcher shop in East Nashville, Tenn., to provide high-quality, locally sourced meat. In 2014, Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. was established as the company expanded to include the Princeton processing facility. The company went online in 2017, serving customers nationwide with all products processed and shipped from the Princeton facility.

Porter Road’s expansion contributes to Kentucky’s already strong food and beverage industry, as the state is home to more than 350 food and beverage facilities, which employ over 52,000 people.

Sen. Robby Mills, of Henderson, said the project comes at the perfect time for a rebounding economy.

“I am pleased that Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. will be expanding here in Caldwell County,” Sen. Mills said. “During these unprecedented times, when Kentucky businesses are struggling and unemployment is at record levels, our state craves good news like this. Jobs in the cutting room are more than doubling with this investment. That will go a long way in helping our economy rebound. I am also excited for an increased distribution of Kentucky Proud meat products. I thank Porter Road for its investment and trust in Kentucky and Caldwell County.”

Rep. Lynn Bechler, of Marion, said he was glad to see Porter Road continue its growing partnership with the community.

“I am excited to hear of the expansion of Porter Road Butcher Meat Co.,” Rep. Bechler said. “This company has been an amazing community partner and I know that will continue with this investment. In these trying times, the creation of new jobs and economic opportunity is welcome news for those suffering from the recent shutdowns. I am confident that this expansion will help revitalize our local economy.”

Princeton Mayor Dakota Young said Porter Road has been a great company to work with in the years since locating in the area.

“James and Chris and the rest of the crew at Porter Road have been incredible to work with. Their passion for our community is palpable,” Mayor Young said. “They have a broad and dynamic vision for the future of their company, and thankfully, Princeton figures prominently in those plans. This project will bring a significant number of good, well-paying job opportunities to our citizens, and demonstrates the resiliency and attractiveness of our local economy and Princeton’s small but important role in the resurgence of our regional, state and national economy from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling noted the job creation associated with the expansion will greatly benefit the local workforce.

“I want to thank Porter Road for being a part of this county and putting their trust in this community,” Judge-Executive Curling said. “Their partnership with Caldwell County is much appreciated and we look forward to a long alliance with this up and coming company. New jobs are the driving force behind economic growth. These new employment opportunities will lead to a healthier community.”

Amanda Davenport, executive director of the Lake Barkley Partnership, said the expansion signals continued growth for the region.

“I am very excited to announce the expansion of one of our local industry partners, Porter Road,” Davenport said. “This expansion will aid in Lake Barkley Partnership's overall mission of bringing strong, resilient industry to the Lake Barkley Region. Development of local companies like Porter Road will continue to establish our region as a leader in agriculture and food production. We are proud to work with and support Porter Road as they grow and continue their commitment to our community and local prosperity.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.51 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 83 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years

Paying an average hourly wage of $19.46 including benefits across those jobs

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Porter Road can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

For more information on Porter Road Butcher Meat Co., visit www.PorterRoad.com.

