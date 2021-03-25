A Kentucky business, Farmstead Butcher Block LLC, is constructing a new processing plant near Central City that is expected to create 25 new jobs. The new facility will process cattle, hogs, lamb, chicken and turkey, as well as deer processing in the fall, reports WBKO News.

The new business is owned by Clifford and Carol Jo Welch. Construction on the facility is underway, and poultry and deer processing is expected to begin in the fall. In addition to its processing capabilities, the facility will also have a retail store that will feature locally sourced meat.

“I want to welcome Farmstead Butcher Block and thank them for the creation of 25 jobs in Muhlenberg County that will significantly benefit the local economy and families in Western Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As our state recovers and builds back our economy stronger than ever, Kentucky’s flourishing food and beverage sector continues to prove itself a key element, and Farmstead will be a great addition to this growing industry. Thank you to the Welch family for their commitment to Kentucky, and congratulations on this great new venture.”

A video about the construction is available here.

Source: WBKO News, NBC 14 News