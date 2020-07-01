Deli Star hires David Gerfen as vice president of its King’s Foods division

Deli Star Corporation, producer of high-quality cooked meats and sauces, announced it has hired David Gerfen as the company’s vice president of its King’s Foods division. In his new role, Gerfen will oversee all staff and operations at Deli Star’s Belleville, Illinois-based King’s Foods production facility and will be responsible for driving product innovation and sales growth for the confectionery division. He will report to company CEO Justin Siegel and will continue to serve on Deli Star’s Board of Advisors.

Gerfen brings 28 years of food-industry experience to his new role at Deli Star. He most recently served as vice president at International Food Products, Inc., where he served in a variety of roles since 2004. While at International Food Products, Inc., he managed several brands; had oversight of R&D and technical service departments; opened its new, state-of-the-art facilities in Hazelwood, Missouri; managed strategic partnerships with companies including Cargill, DSM, and 1st Phorm; and he led the company to Global Food Safety Initiative certification. Gerfen started his career as a food scientist in 1992, serving in that capacity for well-known companies including Keebler Company; Anheuser-Busch Companies; DCA Golden Dipt; and Custom Industries USA, Inc.

“David has a proven track record of producing positive results for companies we at Deli Star hold in high esteem,” said Deli Star CEO Justin Siegel. “He possesses the perfect blend of business-management expertise and a food scientist’s desire for innovation, research and development that will help drive growth of the delicious King’s confectionery products. We are excited to have him on board.”

Gerfen will transition to leadership of the King’s division, working with Dr. Dan Siegel, who has been filling the role on an interim basis while continuing to serve all Deli Star divisions on a consultative basis.

