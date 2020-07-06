NORD launches online spare parts shop

Worldwide leader in drive technology, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, has announced the launch of its new online Spare Parts Shop. This robust online tool lets customers locate, select, order, and track spare parts quickly and conveniently, with added features such as account-specific pricing, a favorites list for commonly ordered parts, and an inquiry/support option that connects customers directly to NORD’s e-business team.

With the Spare Parts Shop, customers can easily find parts matching their NORD DRIVESYSTEMS unit by entering the serial, order, or existing part number, then selecting the required parts via the unit's interactive parts diagrams. A convenient “share via email” function allows designated colleagues or customers to receive an email that includes a PDF of the appropriate diagrams, a complete bill of material, current availability, and a direct link back to the interactive diagram within the shop. Additionally, items in the cart can be downloaded as a PDF to serve as a simple quote document.

NORD’s Spare Parts Shop has sophisticated search capabilities and filters for its modular FLEXBLOC components, NEMA C-face motors, and AC drives. Available inventory from all three U.S. plants is linked to the shop so customers can choose which facility the parts will ship from. Orders are then shipped standard delivery or Next-Day air via NORD prepaid carriers.

Visit the eShop: https://shop.nord.com/

Watch the tutorial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXdars5GAyA