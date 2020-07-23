Stertil-Koni has announced that Rich Weinreich has been promoted to Warehouse Manager. After joining the company in 2016, Weinreich quickly became a valuable asset to the Stertil-Koni Operations Team with his leadership skills and strong work ethic.

When the Warehouse Manager role opened up, Weinreich was the natural choice. To prepare him for the role, he enrolled in the Georgia Institute of Technology's Professional Education program, studying Supply Chain Fundamentals. He has already completed coursework in Warehouse Operations and is also advancing his expertise via an Inventory Management program.

Under Weinreich's management, the Stertil-Koni warehouse team will continue to deliver top-notch logistical support and prompt, professional services to provide customers, distributors, and internal teams with exceptional results -- every time.

For more information visit www.stertil-koni.com.