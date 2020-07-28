Bettcher Industries Inc. announces five senior executive appointments pertaining to Bettcher Group and its sister organization, Cantrell●Gainco Group, effective immediately. These appointments position the organization to achieve robust sales growth while moving into the future with strong, purposeful leadership.

Bettcher Group

Ed Steele has been promoted to president – Bettcher Group, where he is responsible for guiding the company’s vision, strategic and operational plans encompassing market strategy, pricing, product development, operations and branding. Steele joined Bettcher in 2012 as vice president of engineering and quality, subsequently receiving several promotions, most recently as vice president of operations. Prior to joining Bettcher, Steele held a variety of key managerial roles in engineering, sales and service, including as vice president of engineering for a division of Danaher Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

Mark Host has been promoted to vice president of sales – Bettcher Group, with responsibility for the strategic direction of the company’s sales and service activities including worldwide distributor management, equipment sales and service. His focus encompasses developing and implementing programs and practices to increase sales and profitability, along with participating in acquisition efforts and new product development initiatives. Host joined Bettcher Industries in March 2020 as North American director of sales, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the food, beverage and agricultural sectors while working in a variety of leadership and managerial roles in business development, key account management and organizational growth/profitability positions, including as western hemisphere sales director for TOMRA Sorting Solutions. In addition to his extensive industry and managerial experience, his educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN.

Kyle Stoffer has joined Bettcher Group as chief financial officer, where he is responsible for financial stewardship, information technology and risk management. His responsibilities include setting financial and operational strategies, developing metrics tied to those strategies, and developing control systems to ensure accurate financial reporting and preservation of company assets. Stoffer has extensive background and experience in all facets of business finance, most recently serving as vice president and chief financial officer at Master Fluid Solutions. He has also held key business and financial roles at Clarcor Engine Mobile Group (acquired by Parker Hannifin) and Eaton Corporation. Stoffer holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Michigan University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

Cantrell●Gainco Group

Thomas Holm has been appointed president of Cantrell●Gainco Group, where he leads the company’s strategic and operational planning including establishing market strategy, pricing, new product development, operations and branding aimed at achieving above-market revenue growth along with increased customer penetration. Prior to joining Cantrell●Gainco, Holm was employed by Bettcher Group since 2012 in positions of increasing responsibility – most recently as president of Bettcher. With more than 20 years of managerial experience in protein processing segments, Holm’s roles have included sales and business development positions at FOSS Analytical in Europe and Scanvaegt in the United States. In addition to his extensive industry background, Holm holds a degree in business from Aarhus Business College in Denmark. He also served in the Royal Danish Army as part of the Danish special operation forces.

Russ Stroner has been appointment vice president of sales – Cantrell●Gainco Group, with responsibility for establishing and carrying out sales and service strategies including plans for increased focus on international markets. Stroner will also participate in new product development as well as acquisition initiatives. He has more than 20 years of experience in domestic and global sales and service within the food processing industry. Prior to joining Cantrell●Gainco, Stroner served as Bettcher Group’s vice president of global sales, and before that held key senior management, sales and business development positions at MP Equipment, LLC and Provisur Technologies, Inc. where he achieved significant business growth and profits in domestic and international markets. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Lacrosse University.

Commenting on the new appointments, Tim Swanson, chief executive officer stated, “These moves underscore our commitment to building a leadership team with a shared vision of maximizing organic growth, acquiring new capabilities and enhancing our business system. We see these actions as a foundational step in accelerating our growth agenda on a global basis.”

For more information visit www.bettcher.com or www.cantrellgainco.com.