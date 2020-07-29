At Interroll, the Americas region continues to see a high level of project activities. At the same time, the company is quickly introducing innovative solutions to the markets. Key business drivers such as increased automation for warehouses as well as the rise of e-commerce and high demand in the courier, express and parcel business continue to support this positive mid-term outlook in the Americas region and worldwide.

“We have raised capacities in order to ensure low lead times for our customers and end users in the North American market in the years to come,” says Richard Keely, Executive Vice President of the Americas region and member of the Group Management. "We continue to see high demand for Interroll solutions in the areas of conveyors and sorters. Therefore we have increased our fabrication footprint while creating several new lean agile assembly cells.”

The new building provides 100,000 sq ft (9,300 m2) of manufacturing and warehousing area are as well as 25,000 sq ft (approx. 2,300 m2) of offices. It also includes training facilities as well as a Kaizen room and employee facilities such as a gym.

The new building provides assembly lines for the Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP), as well as for all sorters, including the new high-performance crossbelt sorter (HPCS) as well as sorter chutes. In the near future, it will also house a production line for Modular Pallet Conveyor Platforms (MPP).

“Over the last few months, capacity is more and more critical as supply chains are challenged with lockdowns and other restrictions. Through this challenging period, we have continued to see new opportunities because of our commitment to short delivery times” says Keely. “Our team is fully committed to keeping this climate of excellence and looks forward to convincing more customers with our delivery performance in the future.”

For more information visit www.interroll.com.