Automated monitoring of cleaning, sharpening and maintenance cycles on the fresh food counter, centralized data and an intelligent, networked service concept: for slicing, SmarterSlicing solutions from Bizerba open up unforeseen potentials.

The retail industry is marked by ever increasing chains which also has an impact on fresh food counters. The new challenges: high throughput, many different operators, complex technical solutions and increased customer demands. SmarterSlicing provides companies more support, efficiency and transparency. This approach combines optimized operator, management and service support.

At the fresh food counter, indicators for cleaning, sharpening and maintenance inform the team about intervals due. This ensures hygiene, efficiency and impeccable results allowing the team to fully concentrate on shoppers. With unique error codes, malfunctions can be quickly eliminated.

For central inventory and logging, the slicers are connected with the management. The networking also allows an overview across stores of all slicers with status and utilization. This transparency forms a solid foundation for process optimizations and need-based, planned investments.

The service support includes, for example, automated monitoring of maintenance intervals for trouble-free operation. Service visits can be much more efficient through previous data exchange. And, announced already now: with package backup, update & restore via RetailControl, SmarterSlicing will very soon allow to restore lost data remotely across all stores. Intelligent support minimizes downtimes, maximizes the service life of the slicers and allows efficient planning of maintenance tasks.

Common Bizerba slicers for various demands in the retail area are already today available with SmarterSlicing: Models VSP, GSP and VSI. The manual slicers VSP and GSP combine superior design with a high-end performance package including SmarterSlicing; available either as a vertical slicer or a gravity feed slicer. The fully automatic vertical slicer VSI is suitable for both, the retail sector and for industrial use.

