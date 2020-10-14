Designed with heavy duty, stainless steel, fully welded seamless hoppers, these machines are built to mix and grind a wide variety of products.

Hollymatic offers these workhorse units with No. 56 or optional No. 66 grinding heads. All machines are equipped with variable speed mix and grind and programmable mix forward and reverse timers to allow for a fully homogenous mixture.

The Model 4200F of the series is designed with robust mixing paddles and a tapered outfeed hopper to efficiently process frozen flaked and tempered products.

Custom Gemini Systems team (2) 4000 series units can also be used in tandem to provide continuous first and second grind production.

For more information, visit www.hollymatic.com.