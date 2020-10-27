The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is pleased to announce the official launch of its new website, www.flexpackvoice.com. The site is a new online platform where readers can access all of the FlexPack VOICE stories plus exclusive digital-only content in a user-friendly, interactive website.

“FPA is committed to connecting, advancing, and leading the flexible packaging industry, and both the FlexPack Voice website and magazine are tools in communicating the need for and benefits of flexible packaging. It will also keep readers up to date on all FPA activities, including research, advocacy, and outreach. With six print issues a year, and now a dedicated website, with dynamic digital content, FPA will truly be the voice of the flexible packaging industry in the U.S.” according to Alison Keane, Esq., CAE, IOM, FPA President & CEO.

The homepage offers a ‘Latest Stories’ section that houses both featured and digital exclusive stories for FlexPack VOICE. The ‘News Desk’ section includes FPA news specific to the association; industry news that focuses on the industry, including the supply chain, at large; as well as showcase member achievements in sustainable flexible packaging and technical innovations that address product protection, e-commerce, food waste, and medical safety. It also includes a weekly news roundup.

‘FlexMatters’ contains FlexAppeal, which highlights the benefits of flexible packaging; FlexForward, which focuses on industry breakthroughs and trends; and FlexFocus, which features FPA members’ specific achievements in flexible packaging, all of which are featured sections of FlexPack VOICE.

The ‘Departments’ tab contains articles from featured magazine sections including Above and Beyond, that showcases members’ work in their communities and their awards; the Advocacy Corner, which describes FPA‘s advocacy efforts and what it is doing to be heard at the federal and state levels to forward the interests of members; the President’s Message, that provides an introduction for each issue and an update on association activities; and Sustainability that showcases how flexible packaging offers sustainability through environmentally friendly initiatives and reduced waste—proven through life cycle assessments. The website also includes an event calendar and resources link.

For more information on FlexPack VOICE and to view the site, please visit www.flexpackvoice.com.