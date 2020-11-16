U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Safe Foods Corporation as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. Safe Foods earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year and is one of only five companies in Arkansas to receive the award this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“Veterans are vital to our success at Safe Foods,” said Safe Foods CFO Kelly Conley, himself a Navy veteran. “We are grateful for the opportunity to have so many stalwart men and women serving at Safe Foods and will continue our commitment to hiring and developing veterans as we fulfill our mission.”

Safe Foods joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Safe Foods currently employs 17 veterans from three branches of the military, representing over 13% of the company’s workforce. In addition, several employees are still actively serving in the Reserves and National Guard.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

