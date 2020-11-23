BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading B2B media companies, announces the launch of BNP Engage (www.bnpengage.com), a creative agency uniquely designed to serve B2B marketing needs. Previously orangetap marketing, BNP Engage will capitalize on the industry-specific expertise of BNP Media’s 45+ publications, and connect its clients to a vast audience of decision makers across multiple industries.

“This isn’t a run-of-the-mill marketing agency. BNP Engage is uniquely positioned to connect businesses with services powered by our well-established editorial, publishing, and marketing infrastructure at BNP Media. Our in-house industry expertise and technical know-how enables us to create the kind of content that can drive their marketing, and leverage it to reach niche audiences across a wide range of markets,” said Tagg Henderson, owner and Co-CEO of BNP Media.

Businesses today face pressure to develop marketing content and campaigns that result in a real impact on their bottom-line performance. However, the time and resources required to consistently develop this type of effective, compelling content to guide marketing goals can be hard to develop and maintain in-house. By providing end-to-end project management and content creation powered by niche-market knowledge, BNP Engage offers clients the efficiencies and strategic creative support needed to drive their business objectives.

BNP Engage’s publishing team works with clients to develop the strategy, manage the creation, and coordinate the delivery of high-quality custom content that engages and connects customers with the valuable, industry-relevant information required for decision-making. To learn more, visit BNP Engage at www.bnpengage.com.