Boston-based Emerson Bearing, a bearing company catering to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) markets around the world, has added two new bearings to their product line.

Emerson Bearing now offers the IP69K Series and IPTCI Stand-Off Series bearings. The IP69K Series bearing is a specialized heavy-duty bearing engineered specifically to withstand close-range sanitizing procedures that require frequent temporary submersions and employ high temperatures, high pressures, and harsh chemicals.

IP69K Series bearings are composed of corrosion resistant stainless steel, making them highly durable, long-lasting, and easy to sanitize. They are compatible with all major housing configurations and come in sizes ranging from 201 to 208 (1/2" to 1-1/2").

Unique Benefits

Key features of this bearing are numerous and include: Meets FDA IP69K requirements; superior protection against water and dust intrusion; unique triple-lip and molded rubber composition; a “lubed for life” feature eliminates lube holes and other potential intrusion areas; and stainless steel exterior makeup.

The unique benefits of IPK69 Series bearings make them useful for a wide variety of applications in which durability, safety, and cleanliness are paramount, including food manufacturers, poultry and meat processors, bottling facilities, canning operations as well as other high moisture plant environments.

Steve Katz, president of Emerson Bearing Boston noted, “While our Stand-Off Series bearings allow for ample room to execute wash downs and bearing maintenance, the IP69K Series is really a leap forward in bearing technology. They are FDA compliant in regards to hygiene and corrosion resistance and built to stand for some of the most rigorous operations. The key features of this bearing are unparalleled.”

Emerson Bearing is “Essential”

Emerson Bearing continues to ship from their 28,000 sq.ft. Boston warehouse, and they also have access to 30 suppliers around the country (in the event that a bearing is not on their shelf) and will ship directly to the customer for next day delivery. In light of current circumstances, Emerson Bearing offers free ground freight on orders of $250 or more.

