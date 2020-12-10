The American Association of Meat Processor’s Accounting Manager Jane Frey will retire this month after more than 36 years of dedicated service.

Throughout the years, her responsibilities have included accounting services, association services, convention registration, and support, as well as offering countless administrative assistance to members and fellow AAMP staff. In addition, she spent more than a decade serving as the coordinator of the American Cured Meat Championships (ACMC).

“We pride ourselves on being an organization that retains its staff,” said AAMP Executive Director Chris Young. “Jane is a consummate professional and has been a valued asset to our organization. On behalf of the board of directors, members, and staff, we wish her a long, fruitful, and well-deserved retirement.”

Jane will remain on staff part-time to assist the association once a week in an administrative capacity. Members are welcome to send Jane well wishes at jane@aamp.com

Source: AAMP