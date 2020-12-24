CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company, a Philadelphia, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 128,841 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The various raw and fully cooked meat products were produced and distributed between April 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Chả Sống, Sài gòn UNCOOKED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP FROZEN” on the label.

15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Nem Nướng, Sài gòn UNCOOKED CURED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label.

30-oz., poly casing package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ HUẾ ĐẶC BIỆT, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ HUẾ ĐẶC BIỆT, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “THIT NGUỘI, Sài gòn, COOKED PORK FLAVORED WITH FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “PATÉ Sài gòn, PATE PASTE WITH PORK & PORK LIVER.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz., saran wrap package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ CHIÊN, FRY PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes

“KEEP FROZEN” on the label.

“KEEP FROZEN” on the label. 15-oz., poly casing package, fully cooked “Sài gòn CHẢ BÌ, COOKED PORK ROLL & PORK SKIN FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 8776” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food Co. and labeled with the marks of inspection were observed in commerce at a retail market. FSIS conducted surveillance at the establishment and confirmed that the firm distributed amenable products without the benefit of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS