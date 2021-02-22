The National Turkey Federation (NTF) announced the 2021 officer team and Executive Committee members elected by the Board of Directors.

Phil Seger of Farbest Farms, Inc. was elected 2021 NTF chairman. Ronnie Parker of Circle S Ranch will serve as vice chairman and John Niemann of Cargill as secretary-treasurer. Ron Kardel, an Iowa turkey grower and Vice Chairman of the Board of West Liberty Foods, LLC, will move into the role of immediate past chairman.

“This is a transformative time for the turkey industry, and it is important that the National Turkey Federation remains ready to help the industry respond and adapt,” said Phil Seger, 2021 NTF chairman. “I am excited to serve as NTF chairman and hope we can use the lessons we have learned over the past 12 months to improve the turkey industry. We must keep our focus on enhancing the health and safety of our workforce, preventing animal disease, pushing forward on food safety efforts, accessing export markets and meeting accelerated changes to consumer demand for turkey products. I know it will be a busy year. But the men and women of the turkey industry – from the farm to the plant and everywhere in between – are our greatest asset, and I am wholly confident that they will continue to rise to the occasion as the industry works to provide nutritious, safe turkey products to consumers worldwide.”

Phil Seger serves as Vice President of Live Turkey Operations for Farbest Farms, Inc. headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Seger has served on NTF's Executive Committee since 2014 and is a previous chairman of the Indiana State Poultry Association. He earned his bachelor's degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Seger and his wife of 14 years, Krista, have three children, Addison, Elliott and Jack.

In addition to the officer team, the following individuals will serve as NTF Executive Committee members in 2021: Jay Jandrain of Butterball, LLC, Doug Johnson of Perdue Farms Inc., Steve Lykken of Jennie-O Turkey Store, Thierry Murad of AJC International, Bob Reinhard of Tyson Foods, Alan Rickard of Hybrid Turkeys, Jeff Sveen of Dakota Provisions, Rick VanderSpek of Turkey Valley Farms and John Zimmerman of P&J Products Co.

Source: National Turkey Federation