Hormel Foods Corporation, a global branded food company, announced the appointments of Jeff Frank to vice president of Grocery Products, leading the strategic integration of the Planters and Corn Nuts brands into Hormel Foods. The Planters and Corn Nuts acquisition was announced on February 11, and is expected to be completed by the summer. Frank currently serves as vice president of marketing for the Foodservice business within Hormel Foods. Additionally, Annemarie Vaupel, currently director of marketing for the Foodservice division, will advance to vice president of marketing for the Foodservice division.

“The Planters acquisition is the largest in the company’s history and one that is going to require dedicated leadership and significant focus,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “Jeff has broad experience within Hormel Foods and brings extensive retail, foodservice, operational and marketing experience to this new role within our Grocery Products business.”

As vice president of marketing, Hormel Foodservice, Vaupel will be responsible for the overall development of marketing, brand strategy and financial performance for the Foodservice business.

“Annemarie has significant knowledge and experience with Hormel Foods and in the broader foodservice industry,” Snee said. “Annemarie will continue to provide leadership to our Foodservice team through her innovation, marketing and sales acumen. She will also be a very strategic and important partner to our foodservice customers, as the foodservice industry continues to recover in 2021.”

Source: Hormel Foods Group