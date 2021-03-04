This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
MeatsPad Podcast Episode 22. Dr. Jonathan Campbell
On this week’s MeatsPad podcast, Dr. Jonathan Campbell joins hosts Francisco Najar-Villarreal and Dr. Phil Bass. He discusses the art of curing and the applications of sodium nitrate and nitrite in processed meats.
