The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Virtual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 10th. The ceremony will premiere on FPA's YouTube Channel at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be available afterward for viewing at your leisure. The ceremony will be honoring the winners of the 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.

The FPA usually announces the award winners in conjunction with the Annual Meeting, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the Annual Meeting was rescheduled for September 15-17, 2021. FPA didn’t want to wait until September to showcase the achievements of the winners and our industry, so a decision was made to hold the awards ceremony virtually this year.

FPA will be honoring 20 flexible packages with 27 Achievement Awards in various categories including:

Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Printing

Shelf Impact

Technical Innovation

Sustainability

Packaging Excellence

