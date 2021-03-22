Carnivore Meat Company’s newest brand, Nature’s Advantage will be supporting Earth Day by launching its first Instagram campaign promoting sustainability. The campaign will take place April 19-30, 2021.

Pet Parents will be asked to take the Nature’s Advantage Sustainability Pledge which encourages the reduction of their carbon pawprint. Those who take the pledge through Instagram, will be entered into a giveaway for a “Go Green Prize Pack” valued at $100! Not only will it include Nature’s Advantage food and treats, but some additional sustainable swag like biodegradable poop bags and more. Three lucky winners will be chosen and announced on Instagram on May 3, 2021.

“We are excited to be launching our first social media campaign that spreads awareness for sustainability in a time when it’s so important,” says Carnivore Meat Company VP Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson. “We are always working to make incremental changes across our company so we can be better stewards of our resources and reduce our overall impact on the environment.”

As a leading manufacturer of premium raw, freeze-dried and frozen pet food, treats and snacks, Carnivore Meat Company has taken several steps in order to become more environmentally friendly and reduce their carbon footprint. In 2019, the company launched their first set of sustainability initiatives and have recently added to their efforts in 2020. Some of the key measures in their 2020 initiatives include:

Reducing shipping materials consumption by 30%

Sourcing cardboard that utilizes up to 50% recycled materials

Working to reduce carbon dioxide emissions annually by 16.9 metric tons

Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson says she is hopeful that the Sustainability Pledge Campaign will have a lasting effect on our environment by encouraging social followers and their friends to make changes to promote sustainability and green habits for themselves and their pets.

Source: Carnivore Meat Co.