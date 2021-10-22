Representatives of Carnivore Meat Company unveiled two original educational videos at the 7th Annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere. The event was organized by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance to showcase how core subjects of math and science are used in the real world and to provide local schools with a tool for academic and career planning.

Carnivore Meat Company’s Vice-President of Operations Brian Lakari and the company’s Manufacturing Engineer, Craig Rozek, represented Carnivore Meat Company at the event, which was held at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Oct. 5, 2021. Five companies including Carnivore Meat Company presented original video content to contribute to NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s Get Real Math project.

NEW Manufacturing Alliance was founded in 2006 to promote manufacturing in the Northeast Wisconsin area by working with K-16 educational institutions, workforce development boards, New North Inc., chambers of commerce, and state organizations.

The Get Real Math project was created by NEW Manufacturing Alliance to answer the common student question, “When am I ever going to use math in real life?” The project features videos produced by local manufacturing companies that demonstrate how common core skills are used in the real world, with accompanying lesson plans created by math teachers.

The annual Get Real Math event also included prizes that local school districts and businesses were eligible to win. Carnivore Meat Company attended this year as a Featured Video Sponsor and was previously the 2019 Get Real Math Video Premier Winner.

The videos produced by Carnivore Meat Company challenge students with math problems focused around the company’s new sustainability initiatives. In the videos, Lakari and Rozek use middle- and high school-level geometry and physics to prove that simply transforming the shape of Carnivore Meat Company’s frozen raw meat patties from circle to square resulted in a 20 percent increase in manufacturing efficiency.

“NEW Manufacturing Alliance does incredible work to encourage the growth of STEM fields,” says Rozek. “We’re proud to be active members of the Alliance here at Carnivore Meat Company. The educational materials we created for the Get Real Math project will be used in schools in the local area for years to come, and we hope they will help inspire children to pursue the STEM fields.”

All 2021 Get Real Math videos premiered at the October 5th event and are now available on the NEW Manufacturing Alliance website.

Source: Carnivore Meat Company



