Carnivore Meat Company to be recognized for donations during pandemic

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Company for its donation of $100,000 to Green Bay nonprofits and for donating the use of its ultraviolet (UV) sterilization machine to sanitize and disinfect protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical and public service workers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

NEWMA is a partnership of about 300 companies and organizations covering 18 Wisconsin counties that employ over half of the manufacturing workforce in the region.

“We are promoting our companies who, during the COVID-19 crisis, are being an excellent manufacturer in this crisis,” says NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz.

In March, Green Bay-based Carnivore Meat Company announced a $100,000 donation to area nonprofits and issued a Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other companies to donate if they are able. In April, Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sanitize masks and PPE for front-line healthcare and emergency workers.

NEWMA featured Carnivore Meat Company’s contributions on social media and in a video that was distributed to Green Bay Chamber members. Franz said NEWMA’s June 10 quarterly membership meeting, to be held as a webinar, will include a video showcasing companies throughout Northeast Wisconsin, including Carnivore Meat Company, that provided extraordinary support to their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lanny Viegut, the company’s CEO and owner, says he feels it’s important for businesses to be involved in helping out the community during times of great need.

“I believe the steps we’ve taken as part of our COVID-19 Response Plan in March and April have made a huge difference in our community and others all across the US,” Viegut says. "The desperate need for donations at food pantries remains today and I’m extending the Vital Relief Challenge to heighten awareness and hopefully motivate and inspire others to take similar action."

