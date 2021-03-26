BENEO, a leading manufacturer of functional ingredients, has announced the appointment of Stefanie De Roover as Sales Director EMEA. In her new role, De Roover will lead the company’s sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from BENEO’s site in Tienen, Belgium.

Having progressed her career through various positions in the company since joining 12 years ago, De Roover will now be responsible for expanding and leading the BENEO business in EMEA. This will include BENEO’s ‘home markets’ of Germany and the BENELUX region, Northern and Southern Europe as well as the markets of the Middle East and Eastern Europe including Russia. De Roover comments, “The great thing is that all these markets hold a fantastic opportunity for BENEO to support our customers and grow together. I look forward to taking on the new challenge and supporting our customers in EMEA, helping them to reach their goals by providing them with market inspiration, nutritional know-how and technical expertise.”

For De Roover, digitalization plays a key role in remaining successful as a company in the future. She explains, “From a customer point of view, we want to ensure that BENEO is an agile supplier to work with and our digital transformation will be key to this. In turn, we believe that digital convenience will be an important aspect in contributing to BENEO’s growth, allowing for more efficient communication with partners and customers, as well as delivering on-demand supply with greater room for collaboration.”

As one of the leading functional ingredients manufacturers, BENEO’s success in Europe looks set to continue under De Roover’s guidance by offering customized and localized solutions in a diversified market.

De Roover concludes, “During the past 12 years I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of BENEO’s journey. From its first beginnings, to becoming a strong, innovative company that works tirelessly with its customers all over the world to connect nutrition and health. With several innovative new ingredients in the pipeline, it is vital for us to be ready for the future and I am excited to have a part to play in making this happen.”

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com.