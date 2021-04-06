Cargill Marketing Manager Kelsie Reuter announces the commercial rollout of The Chompery – a new line of premium dog treats. Instead of locating near the dog food aisle in major grocery chains, Cargill is marketing the snacks in the meat section. Austin Keating, Multimedia Specialist for BNP Media and the National Provisioner magazine, interviews Reuter to learn more.

