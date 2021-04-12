Registration is now open with early savings available for the 2021 Chicken Marketing Summit. The annual executive conference, hosted by WATT Global Media, is scheduled for July 18-20, 2021, at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

“The pandemic fast-forwarded growth of e-commerce and home delivery for restaurant meals and groceries,” said Terrence O’Keefe, content director, WATT Global Media. “This year’s Chicken Marketing Summit will focus on what consumers will be looking for from protein suppliers and what strategies will be most effective for chicken marketers going forward.”

O’Keefe continued, “The Summit begins with a look at the future of food and a high-level look at the impacts of African Swine Fever and COVID-19 on world supply, demand and trade of meat. The talks progress from there to explore foodservice and retail strategies that succeeded in the pandemic and ones that are poised to soar post pandemic. The Summit wraps up with discussions on strategies for connecting with consumers and creating effective messaging in the post pandemic era.”

The conference includes eight general sessions focusing on the forward-looking theme “Charting post-pandemic success.”

The program also features two panel discussions, which will provide insight on how major foodservice and retail outlets have adapted their plans for future success, and ways continuous improvement programs are advancing bird welfare outcomes and sustainability. And back by popular demand, the results of the Chicken Consumption Survey will be revealed answering questions about the most pressing consumer topics.

In addition to the educational sessions, the event will host in-person networking opportunities and will open on July 18, with the traditional Bill Roenigk Chicken Marketing Summit golf tournament.

The annual Chicken Marketing Summit is produced in collaboration with the National Chicken Council and with support from the National Protein and Food Distributors Association.

For more information and to view the full agenda visit: www.chickenmarketingsummit.com.

Source: NCC