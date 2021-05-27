By Bob Tyler, General Sales Manager, Pall Food & Beverage

The flavor market is a key tenet in the food and beverage industry, as many companies are competing with each other on parameters such as quality, cost, taste and texture. Fueled by changing consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for healthy and convenient food, the flavor market’s growth is driven by innovation, adoption of new technology and creativity.

Consumers are looking for healthier options but don’t want to compromise on taste or quality. The goal of flavor houses is to source, innovate, create and market the purest and the most authentic flavors. The flavors industry, driven by new global trends, is tilting towards everything natural and organic. With the base set for innovation, flavor houses are focusing on flavors that play a role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and deliver new ethnic and exotic flavors.

Keeping Flavors Unique and Consistent

Flavor houses distinguish themselves by developing unique products. The color, aroma and taste of their flavors must be exact and there is little room for error in their processes. Delivering innovative, high-quality flavors that keep up with new trends and customer requirements, also means overcoming technological limitations and improving systems and processes for better quality and efficiency.

The goal of flavor filtration is to achieve better clarity, microbial reduction, protection of downstream equipment such as nozzles on spray dryers, and trap filtration (to remove diatomaceous earth - DE, resin particles and carbon particles.) All separation equipment must be as selective, quality-friendly and flexible as possible to reliably separate the different sources of turbidity. However, it is important that these processes don’t negatively influence or reduce quality-relevant substances.

How a Major Flavor House Increased Filtration Capacity and Reduced Process Time

A major flavor manufacturer reached out to Pall filtration experts to evaluate their existing system. Their older, more labor-intensive sheet filter systems no longer met their needs, and they were losing product and often had to refilter several times to achieve the quality their customers had come to expect. They wanted to find a solution that improved the quality of their product, reduced costs, maximized output and increased the safety of their employees.

After consulting with Pall filtration experts, they chose an enclosed system that is much easier to use and would not require rework. Compared to the traditional filter press system, this drastically reduced set-up time improved their output, and could easily accommodate various batch sizes by stacking the filter modules. They achieved their goals by choosing Pall's SUPRApak closed design technology.

For more information visit https://www.pall.com/en/food-beverage.html