It’s never been easier to bring home the bold and smoky flavor of authentic pit-smoked Texas barbeque from the barbeque experts at Sadler’s Smokehouse. The team from Henderson, Texas, is introducing its ready-to-eat Sadler’s Smokehouse beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer. The new line of Sadler’s Smokehouse products is pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat, no artificial ingredients, Texas hardwoods and 65 years of family barbeque tradition.

“First and foremost, these products come already prepared in the tradition of real Texas barbeque, giving home barbeque enthusiasts and cooks the freedom to enjoy more time together while experiencing the taste of authentic pit-smoked barbeque,” said Justin Robinson, vice president of marketing at Sadler’s Smokehouse. “Our pit masters are experts in barbeque, monitoring our pits to achieve a premium-quality product. They take the work out of strenuousness barbeque planning without sacrificing quality and taste.”

Sadler’s Smokehouse has well-earned credibility where barbeque is concerned. As early as 1948, folks drove for miles to Henderson, Texas, where the first Sadler’s Smokehouse location offered a taste of authentic, premium pit-smoked meats. These days, a 40-acre business site houses the company’s headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility of more than 300,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to offer Sadler’s Smokehouse ready-to-eat products to consumers longing for authentic pit-smoked barbeque without the mess and hassle,” said Eric Jacobson, brand manager at Hormel Foods. “Our delicious beef brisket alone is pit-smoked for 16-18 hours over slow-smoldering wood coals, the same method of cooking Sadler’s has been using for more than 65 years.”

The product retails at $9.99 for pulled pork and pulled chicken, $9.99 per pound for St. Louis ribs and $15.99 per pound for beef brisket. Consumers will find them beginning in May at Albertsons, Shaws, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Hy-Vee and Kroger, in select markets.

Source: Sadler’s Smokehouse/Hormel Foods