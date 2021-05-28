West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods recently unveiled their new Customer Innovation Center, located at their Bolingbrook, Illinois facility. This dedicated, nearly 7,000 square foot facility was specifically designed to enable strategic customer collaboration and innovation. The space features development kitchens and areas designed for product showings, innovation and concept development, and customer planning and brainstorming meetings.

“In the midst of the food industry’s rejuvenation post-Pandemic, this was the perfect time for West Liberty Foods to create a dedicated space for our Sales Team and customers,” said Brandon Achen, President. “We look forward to telling our story and demonstrating our commitment to partnerships in this innovative space.”

While celebrating 25 years in business, West Liberty Foods also unveiled their new logo, which will soon be seen on a revamped website, social media channels, and promotional materials.

“Our new logo was created with our farmer-owned heritage and commitment to sustainability in mind,” said Achen. “Our story is one of perseverance and success, and our new look will carry us into the future as the modern, technologically-advanced business that we are known to be throughout the food industry and beyond.”

West Liberty Foods will hold 25th Anniversary celebrations at each of their facilities in the coming months. For more information on the company, visit wlfoods.com.

Source: West Liberty Foods