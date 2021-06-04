Hormel Foods Corp., a global branded food company, announced its company-produced film Cooperation Beyond Words, was awarded the top honor in the diversity, equity & inclusion category for the most effective film in highlighting DE&I issues and/or impacting society at large. The sixth annual Brand Film Awards U.S. are hosted by PRWeek, Campaign and MM+M to celebrate the best in filmmaking on behalf of brands and enterprises. The awards showcase the most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands as they embrace consumer entertainment, whether short or feature-length non-fiction documentaries or scripted films or series.

The film highlights the inspired and incredible story of Abdullahi Moallin, who came to America after losing his hearing during the civil war in Somalia. At the Jennie-O location in Faribault, Minn., the plant manager and one supervisor saw something special in Abdullahi and offered him the chance to join the team. That small leap of faith created an opportunity and community at the facility — and helped pave the way for others like Abdullahi to find a career at Jennie-O.

“We are honored that the story of these inspiring team members was selected as the winner,” said Steve Lykken, president at Jennie-O Turkey Store. “These team members are truly so special and have been embraced by our entire team at Jennie-O. In a world where differences can be what divides us, it is the opposite here. It is our differences that make us stronger and more successful. Our hard of hearing team members who work alongside those with different backgrounds, beliefs, abilities and skills and all they needed was the chance. It is truly the embodiment of inclusion and belonging.”

Hormel Foods has championed inclusion, diversity and belonging efforts throughout its company and the amazing story of the team at its Jennie-O location in Faribault is just one example of how Hormel Foods continues to live its mission of Inspired People. Inspired Food.

The film was created by award-winning documentarians David Munro and Scott Balcerek, Hormel Foods internal film team, and Attention Span Media.

In honor of the recognition, Hormel Foods will donate $5,000 to the National Association of the Deaf.

Source: Hormel Foods