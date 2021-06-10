Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, announces that its ProBite+ push-to-connect fitting delivers fast and easy installation in food manufacturing applications with greater safety and efficiency for installers. Removable, reusable, and repositionable ProBite+ is a superior choice to other pipe connections, as it Is guaranteed to make a perfect connection everytime.

With its push-to-connect fitting, installation is easy and requires fewer steps than other connection types. What’s more, without any soldering, gluing, or crimping required, safety is greater, risks lowered, and installation made faster, all of which provide economic benefits to end users. With no open flames, no chemical exposure, and reduced risk of tool accidents or errors, pipe connection projects are safer and easier with ProBite+. The connection’s lead-free design also improves health and safety.

The ProBite+ installs wet or dry, unlike many other connections and seals. This simplifies installation in food manufacturing applications, which are often wet; with ProBite+, users can connect and move on without any drying necessary.

Quick Fitting’s special grip ring technology is manufactured in the US and provides the right combination of flexibility, strength, and shape memory to enable users to remove and reuse a fitting multiple times without losing any connecting capability. Additionally, the ring is replaceable, making Quick Fitting the only quick connection company with repairable connections.

Quick Fitting is a professional-grade quick connection company that builds products and programs to support customers. ProBite+ is available with a special professional contractor 75-year warranty program that covers repairs in the event of a leak. For more information about the ProBite+, visit www.quickfitting.com/.