Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance elastomers, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, offers WR (Wear Resistant) and AR (Abrasion Resistant) pump components engineered from high-performance thermoplastic composite materials for centrifugal pumps and magnetic drive pumps. These composites are available across a variety of materials, temperature ranges, and operating pressures to meet pump requirements across energy production, water, wastewater, and chemical applications.

Greene Tweed’s WR (Wear Resistant) line offers excellent wear and friction properties, along with superior non-galling and non-seizing performance. The WR material portfolio enables extended Mean Time Between Repair (MTBR) and improved reliability. Offering extended dry-run performance and exceptional chemical resistance, Greene Tweed’s WR materials can often reduce running clearances by more than 50 percent. These reduced clearances minimize recirculation, which maximizes rotor stability, reduces vibration, and improves overall efficiency.

Greene Tweed’s AR (Abrasion- Resistant) composites are a recommended abrasion resistant solution when pumping in a watery media with the presence of abrasive materials like sand or sludge. With AR composite products, benefits include low hydrolysis/low swell of parts in water, self-lubricating material properties, and overall reduced effects of abrasion. Pump customers can increase intervals between overhauls and improve pump reliability.

Greene Tweed’s WR and AR composites last up to five times longer than traditional materials for dramatically longer lifetimes, as well as reduced downtime and reduced maintenance requirements.