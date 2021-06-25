A worker at a Tennessee beef processing plant has died after suffering a workplace injury on Tuesday, June 22. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has begun an investigation into the death, which occurred at Southeastern Provision LLC in Bean Station, Tenn.

According to WATE News, TOSHA was notified of the employee’s death on June 23. The news report did not disclose the name of the employee or the type of injury suffered. TOSHA said it is surveying the scene, reviewing company records and procedures, and conducting interviews with management and employees.

WATE News reported that Southeastern Provision previously was subject to an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in 2018. Owner James Brantley was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and wire fraud in addition to employing undocumented immigrants.

Source: WATE News