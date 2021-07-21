In celebration of National Hot Dog Day on July 21, Coleman Natural Foods, producer of humanely raised, all-natural meats since 1875, and St. Pierre, the leading brioche brand in the U.S., have partnered to give away all-beef hot dogs and brioche hot dog buns to supply two lucky winners for the remaining “dog days” of summer.

“For shoppers looking to feed their families better, this is the perfect combination,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation of the founding Coleman family. “Our all-American, all-beef, all-natural hot dog with America’s favorite brioche is a perfect pairing and we’re excited to give some lucky winners the fuel for enjoying time together this summer.”

The Coleman Natural 12-oz 8-count all-beef uncured hot dogs are 100% beef with no fillers, artificial ingredients or preservatives. Cattle sourced for the product are born and raised in the United States on an all-vegetarian diet and are never administered antibiotics or growth promotants.

St. Pierre top-split, golden and plump brioche bread rolls, are ideal for your favorite hot dog. Perfectly matched to all the ingredients you love, and free of those you don’t. The products are made with all non-GMO ingredients, no trans-fat, no high fructose corn syrup and no preservatives or artificial flavors.

“As a brand steeped in heritage, Coleman Natural is the perfect accompaniment for our authentic brioche, made to a traditional recipe with the finest ingredients,” noted Jen Danby, International Marketing Director at St Pierre Bakery. “National Hot Dog Day will no doubt perform for both brands on Instagram, which is such a hub for recipe inspiration. This delicious pairing makes perfect sense, and we certainly know what we’ll be eating when the big day comes!”

The giveaway will be hosted on Coleman Natural and St. Pierre Bakery Instagram channels and will run July 21 – 28, 2021. The winners will receive four dozen hot dogs and buns, and branded grilling accessories.

Learn more about the brands at www.ColemanNatural.com and www.stpierrebakery.com.

Source: Coleman Natural Foods