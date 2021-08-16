Beer and bratwurst are a summertime BBQ tale as old as time. That’s why Budweiser and Coleman Natural Foods, two iconic American brands that share a classic heritage, first came together in 2019 to release the Budweiser BBQ Collection, a line of natural beer-infused meats packed with Budweiser lager flavor in every bite.

To enter, consumers can follow Budweiser and Coleman Natural on instagram, Twitter or Facebook and enter via the posts that will go live Aug.16.

Budweiser’s limited-edition patriotic cans, which feature a bold look with a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes and are available in 12oz cans ranging from 18 to 36 can cases are available through the end of summer.

The Coleman Natural Budweiser BBQ bratwurst comes in three flavors - classic beer brat, jalapeno cheddar and beer and cheese. All-natural pork plus real Budweiser taste makes for a brat you can believe in. Each 12-oz. package comes with 4 fully cooked links.

Coleman Natural Foods and Budweiser have teamed up on retailer activations, rebates, and giveaways throughout their partnership and are always looking for more ways to get beer + BBQ into the hands of shoppers.

Source: Coleman Natural Foods