California-based True Story Foods, a family-run business that prides itself on offering consumers clean, quality meats raised with respect, invites all hot dog lovers to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, July 19, with its Backyard BBQ Giveaway. The winner will receive an assortment of True Story’s grill-ready, artisan meats for a party of 10 people, including fresh Kurobuta pork — the wagyu of pork — sausages and, of course, hot dogs, plus, a portable CUBE charcoal Everdure grill (valued at $199) — a total prize value of $400.

To enter to win, customers can head to TrueStoryFoods.com starting July 19 — National Hot Dog Day —and purchase the Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs. As a part of the consumer promotion, the brand will also offer free shipping.

Contest entries will close on Wednesday, July 26, at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be notified via email in the following days.

True Story considers this contest an extension of its mission to cultivate a community of food-lovers that appreciates meat raised with respect.

"We’re excited to launch this contest to encourage more people to try our organic, grass-fed hot dogs," said Matthew Gatto, True Story COO and head of farm partnerships. "Quality meat raised on American family farms can transform the taste of a hot dog. By working with American family ranchers such as Country Natural Beef, a co-op of ranchers that supplies the beef for our hot dogs, we are able to provide our customers with the best quality product."

True Story hot dogs are made with 100% organic, grass-fed beef and a touch of spice and are skinless to deliver flavor and snap with no animal casing.

To shop and for more information visit, www.TrueStoryFoods.com.

Source: True Story Foods