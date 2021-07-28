Ossid is exhibiting several food and medical-related packaging machines, including for the first time ever the Reepack ReeFlow 50 Flow Wrapper, in booth C-3014, at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27-29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare, and others. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

Reepack ReeFlow 50 Flow Wrapper

The ReeFlow Rotary Motion Flow Wrapper series from Italian-based Reepack is a new product line now offered by Ossid. An ideal solution for food and medical products, the Reepack ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper packages items with three sides of sealing, while also cutting down changeover time between package format types. The ReeFlow 50 is easy to clean, designed with an efficient motorization and driving system for easy operation, available in both top and bottom seal formats, and with standard and wide widths to accommodate a variety of applications.

Reepack ReeEco Tray Sealer

The ReeEco Automatic Tray Sealer merges high performance and low power consumption – all in a compact footprint. The ReeEco is versatile, offering three different styles of packing: lidded, gas-flush, and vacuum skin packaging. The machine operates with electricity and does not require expensive compressed air. The standard infeed conveyor allows for up to three loading positions; the machine comes with easy tooling changeover and a user-friendly control panel.

PACK EXPO attendees can see the ReeEco Tray Sealer demonstrating its strengths while integrated with a labeling machine.

Reepack ReeForm E10 Thermoformer

The ReeForm E10 Thermoformer is a compact machine for small to medium production output of products using vacuum skin (VSP) and modified atmosphere (MAP) packaging.

The machine frame is stainless steel for easy sanitation in washdown environments, and an open-frame design ensures easy access for cleaning hard to reach areas. A user-friendly control panel provides easy programming and operation for users with varying levels of skill.

Ossid 500Si High-Speed Stretch Wrapper

Ossid’s 500Si High-Speed Stretch Wrapper produces tightly wrapped, PVC case ready packaging at speeds of up to 120 trays per minute. The 500Si can handle a variety of eco-friendly film and tray materials, which helps companies meet their sustainability initiatives. The machine does not require air or water utilities for operation, and has a small footprint, making it the right stretch wrapper for space-constrained environments.

To see how these four machines from Ossid can help streamline your packaging line to operate more efficiently and ecologically, visit booth No. C-3014 at PACK EXPO 2021.

